1930-2020
Bruce Whelchel Cox, of Roseburg, OR, passed away December 2, 2020. He was born April 13, 1930 to Prentice and Edwina Cox of Morristown, Tennessee.
Bruce was preceded in death by his first wife Sue, his parents, and brother Prentice Jr.
In 1995, Bruce married his "sweetheart" Jeanne R. Parker. They enjoyed traveling and became volunteers with the Mission Service Corps. Their duties were to minister to Missionaries home on leave.
Bruce loved airplanes and began flying at age 12. He later served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was awarded two Service Medals. After discharge he worked for Delta Airlines. He started as a Mechanical Engineer. Before his retirement, he wrote airplane repair manuals and trained new employees.
In 2001, Bruce and Jeanne moved to Myrtle Creek to be with their daughter and son-in-law, Cindi and John Stamey. Bruce and John built an in-law-quarters onto the existing home. Bruce and Jeanne lived there for twelve years. They moved to Callahan Village until Bruce needed more memory care. Callahan Court became his new home in 2018.
Bruce was a member of Tri City Baptist Church and served as an Elder for many years and would on occasion share his beautiful voice with the congregation. He set up the church library with the help of his wife and it is one of the largest in the area.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne and two daughters, Mary Webb and Pam Dean. He added three more “kids” in his later years, Pam Moore (George), Cindi Stamey (John) and Bob Parker (Tara). He had Three
grandchildren and 16 honorary grandchildren.
A special ‘Thank You’ to Felicia, RN at Mercy Medical Center for her tender and loving care, The Callahan Court staff for not only taking excellent care of Dad but his family as well, and Callahan Village for their care of Mom during this time.
A memorial service will be held this spring.
