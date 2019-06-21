Bud Bessey, CPO retired, age 76, of Myrtle Creek, OR passed away on May 5, 2019.
Full US Navy military honors will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Roseburg National Cemetery. A celebration of his life will follow the service at the American Legion hall on Oak Street starting at 4 p.m. Arrangements in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors.
