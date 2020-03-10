Buddy Lynn Clegg, Jr. passed away in his home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the age of 67, surrounded by people who loved him.
Buddy was a long-time resident of Yoncalla, living there for the last 13 years. Buddy was born December 25, 1952, in San Diego, California to loving parents Buddy L. Clegg, Sr. and Betty J. Both preceded him in death.
He joined the Navy at age 17 and received a National Defense Service Medal. He spent most of his employment days as a cryogenic truck driver.
Buddy Loved fixing old cars and trucks and doing carpentry. Camping and fishing were some of his favorite outdoor activities. As a member of the Gateway Family Fellowship, Buddy loved to play music for the congregation, from singing and guitar to playing the drums. Buddy found the love of his life and married Nancy L. Foster in 2003.
Buddy is survived by his wife Nancy; daughters, Kelly Clegg Schweigart, Kody Clegg Roberts, Kimberly Anderson, Lynn M. Warren and Katy Dry Seigler; sons, Buddy L. Clegg III, Gordon L. Clegg, and Kevin D. Clegg; sisters, Gwen Behrends and Julia Chase; brother, Daniel Clegg; and many beloved extended family members. Preceding him in death is sister, Gloria Lary; father and mother, Buddy Clegg Sr. and Betty J. Clegg.
A celebration of life will be held at Gateway Family Fellowship in Drain, OR, at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020.
