Camille was the daughter of Frank and Marie Perrault. She was born into a rugged cattle ranching family and grew up near Sheridan, Montana. Her parents were able to cobble enough money together to have her attend the University of Montana where she met and later married William “Chris” Christensen. They moved to Roseburg in 1951, and shortly thereafter started a renowned local business, Chris' Studio of Photography. Camille cherished friends and family. Her positive and energetic outlook on life was enjoyed by many. She actively participated in a large number of civic projects and nonprofit organizations. For this extended service, Camille received the First Citizen Award from the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce in 1991.
Camille traveled to locales throughout the world which was one of her favorite activities. She was also proud of her French heritage and did extensive work on her genealogy, which culminated in publishing a book for extended family entitled “Our French Connection.” She was an avid reader of books and “The Wall Street Journal.” Camille moved to Portland in September of this year so she could spend her remaining time with family.
Camille was a devout Episcopalian. She is survived by her sons, Jeff and Brad; as well as Mary, Jeff's wife. Camille was preceded in death by her husband, along with her siblings, Mark Perrault and Jean Richards. No services will be held. Remembrances in her name may be made to the Douglas County Library Foundation, 1224 NE Walnut, PMB 800; Roseburg, OR 97470.
