Camille Hong, 73, passed away November 14, 2019 in Peoria, AZ. Her brief battle with brain cancer was eased by the support and loving care of family and friends.
Camille was born March 27, 1947 in Oran, Missouri to Otto and Agnes (Folsom) Wagoner. She was raised in Missouri and Arizona with her three siblings; brother Michael Wagoner of Sutherlin, Evelyn Robinson (Don) of Glide and Agnes Wagoner of Oran. She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters Evelyn and Agnes.
On February 10, 1968, Camille married Keith R. Hong of Sutherlin. Their three children are Michael of Sutherlin, Dena (Jason Thorp) of Peoria, AZ, and Keith of Apache Junction, AZ. She is the proud grandmother of seven grandchildren; Bryan, Aaron (Amelia), Alayna, Austin, Joshua, Ava, and Audrey as well as two great grandchildren Jackson and Adeline.
Camille enjoyed her charitable work for the St. Francis Xavier parish ministries, as well as Sutherlin’s Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Her Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. on Monday, December 30th, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sutherlin, OR. Guests are welcome to join the family for a rosary starting at 9:30 a.m., preceding the 10 a.m. service. St. Francis Xavier’s Altar Society will host a reception immediately following Mass in the church hall. Her final resting place with be interment at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Roseburg, OR beside her mother and father. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family would appreciate donations to the Altar Society or St. Vincent de Paul in Camille’s name. We would appreciate the continued prayers for Camille as well as all the holy souls in purgatory.
