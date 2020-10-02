Carl Albert Anderson passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on August 19, 2020, after a battle with Dementia and Parkinson’s.
The oldest of four children, Carl was born June 28, 1936, on the family farm just a few miles from Paso Robles, California, to Albert and Leona Anderson. Carl grew up loving farming.
He graduated from Templeton High School in 1954. He enjoyed all sports, participated in FFA and was Senior Class President. He was known for his sunny disposition.
Soon after graduation, he joined the US Air Force and became a flight mechanic. He was stationed in France and made frequent reference to the times he toured Europe on his motor scooter.
Carl met the love of his life, Patricia Hulse, at the First Baptist Church in Paso Robles. They were wed in 1961.
Carl farmed in Central California until 1978, when he took a job working for Douglas County Public Works. He worked his way up to grader operator and was employed with the Road Department for 30 years where he accomplished his goal to widen nearly every roadway in Douglas County.
Carl was a well-known member of the community and his church, as well as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be very much missed.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents. His sister Loreen Anderson passed September 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia Anderson; children: Stephanie (Jewett), James Anderson, Eileen Anderson, Coreen (Stansfield); sons-in-law: Matt Jewett and Craig Stansfield; grandchildren: Valerie (Anderson) Harris, Annika Jewett, Nicole Jewett, Aidan Jewett; great-grandchildren: Dylan Harris and Raegan Harris; brother: John Anderson; sister: Carilyn Anderson; sister-in-law, Janice Anderson; many nieces and nephews and treasured friends.
A memorial service will be held October 10, 2020, 11 a.m., at North Umpqua Bible Fellowship, 1547 Wild River Drive, Roseburg.
