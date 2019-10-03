Carl B. Holland, age 82, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on October 1st, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, papa, uncle, and friend to many. Carl was born in Gatewood, Missouri on November 22nd, 1936 to Robert and Marie Holland (Pulliam).
After graduating high school in Doniphan, Missouri, Carl moved to Oregon in 1955. In Oregon, he met and later married Janis (Epps) on December 29th, 1956. He worked in the local plywood mills until he retired.
Carl is survived by his wife of 62 years Janis; his children and their spouses, Randy and Allison Holland, and Karla and Gordon Dage; grandchildren, Kyle and Maria Dage, and Kelsey Dage; and great-grandson, Theodore Dage.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marie Holland, and his sister Faye Goerling.
A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, October 6th, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the Oakland High School Gym .
Please visit www.sutherlinchapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.