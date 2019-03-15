CARL “BOB” CROLL
January 21, 1922 – March 11, 2019
A private inurnment for Carl “Bob” Croll, 97, of North Bend will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Bob was born January 21, 1922 in Knob Noster, Missouri to Carl Henry Croll and Bertha Bobbitt. He passed away March 11, 2019 at Inland Point Retirement Community in North Bend, from complications of old age.
Bob joined the United States Navy November 16, 1942 and after training in Norman, Oklahoma and Naval Air Station in North Bend, he was assigned to escort carrier Nehenta Bay (CV-74). As a member of squadron VC-11, Bob flew patrol missions as a ball turret gunner in a TBM Avenger aircraft. He attained the rank of AMM2/C. He was discharged February 1946 with an Asian-Pacific campaign medal ribbon with three stars. While station in North Bend, Bob met Lois A. Moisan, and they were married April 10, 1946.
Bob worked at Evans Products in Coos Bay and also managed The North Bend Moose Lodge. In 1961, the family moved to Roseburg, where Bob managed the Moose Lodge until retirement where upon they moved to Charleston, Oregon. Bob served in the Charleston Waste Water District for a number of years.
Bob enjoyed coin and stamp collecting, gardening and woodworking.
He is survived by his seven children, David, Anne, Rhea, Susan, John, Teresa and Robby; fifteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Lois, who passed away July 30, 2014.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.