Carl Collins was born August 2, 1929 in Silom Springs, Missouri to Clarence and Bessie Collins. As a child the family moved to Idaho. He then moved to Oregon. There he met his wife Dorothy Winfrey and had three children- Steve Collins (Camille), Elaine Shears (Mike) and Brad Collins. Carl and Dorothy owned and operated Collins Wholesale Building Materials. Dorothy passed away in 1979.
In 1980, Carl married Lucille Harden who had three sons – Philip Harden (Dana), Kevin Harden (Nancy) and Tim Harden (Elizabeth). He is also survived by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
As a young man Carl worked in the woods with his brothers, was drafted twice and served during the Korean war. When Carl moved to Roseburg, he owned and operated Collins Wholesale Building Materials and later owned and operated Collins Freight Service.
Carl loved the outdoors and going on hunting trips with his son and friends. He shared many fond memories about those trips.
When Carl retired, he and Lucille enjoyed going in the RV to the East coast and back, traveling the southern route, back to Yuma, AZ – staying their winters in the desert. They did this for many years. After their Snowbirding years, Carl devoted his time to working around his property.
A memorial service is planned for March 28th, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Church on the Rise. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Carl has changed his address to Heaven and is having a great reunion with friends and family.
We will miss you Carl, but will see you again!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.