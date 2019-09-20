Carmen Chandler of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on September 18th, 2019. A service will be held on Tuesday the 24th at 1pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints on Bertha Way. Friends are invited to attend. Arrangements are under the direction of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors, 541-537-9300.
