Carmen Lynn Chandler, age 63, passed away at home in Roseburg, Oregon, on September 18, 2019.
She was born April 14, 1956, in Roseburg, Oregon, to Carl and Iola (Carr) Butterfield. She graduated from Roseburg High School in 1974. Carmen graduated from Umpqua Community College with an associate degree in Nursing in 1978.
On July 11, 1980, Carmen married Dale “Lucky” Chandler, moving to Steamboat Oregon, then later to Glide, Oregon.
She worked at Douglas Community Hospital as a Labor and Delivery nurse, the GI Endoscopy Center, Oregon Surgery Center, and the Roseburg VA as a gastroenterology nurse.
Carmen was a 1st degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do and taught a karate class in Glide with her husband Lucky. At eight years old she began to play piano. She used this gift to help accompany countless people, including the Glide High School choir. Carmen loved to garden and had a special magic with flowers. Her flowers brought wildlife to her garden. She loved antiquing and to travel. She loved to travel through all parts of Oregon.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was involved in various callings in her church. She played the organ and piano for church.
Carmen loved to spend time with her family and play with her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Lucky; her daughter, Jasmine; her son, Jake; her mother, Iola; her siblings, Terry Hatcher, Ordie Butterfield, and Frank Butterfield; her grandchildren, Erica, Brandon, Madison, Silas, Ingrid, Ronan and Abbie.
