Carol Ann Yeazel, 74, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Oregon following a years-long battle against Parkinson's Disease.
She leaves behind her children: eldest son, Jason Yeazel; her other son, Matthew Yeazel and his wife, Catilin Ott; as well as two grandchildren, Spencer Walters (step) and Finley Yeazel; her sister Doreen Tapp along with many many great friends.
Carol was born in Yuba City, California, on May 27, 1945, to her parents Uldeen and Fred Flannery who both preceded her in death.
In her early years, Carol married the love of her life, William Edward Yeazel, on August 15, 1970, and soon after moved to Canyonville, Oregon where they lived for over 40 years; collecting friends with each new day.
Carol spent the majority of her life working with children both in Sunday school and working as a teacher in Myrtle Creek, Oregon. After the illness left her unable to drive, she spent her days cooking, reading books, and doing crafts. Carol loved to read and had endless stacks of books throughout her home. Carol was an amazing cook; she loved to try out new recipes and had a special knack for southern fair - her fried chicken, fried green tomatoes, zucchini, and pattypan will be greatly missed by her family.
A memorial service will be held post COVID but no date has been finalized. Once we know an official date, the information will be provided.
