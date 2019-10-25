Carol Lee Deaton passed away October 8th, 2019, after battling cancer. She was born December 29, 1943 to Russell and Ellen Surkamer.
Carol is survived by her brother, Eugene Surkamer and wife Judiann; and a sister, Linda and Gary Bowen of Cresent, OR. She was preceded in death by an older brother, Bob and wife Eddie; and sister, Betty and husband Jim Ritzman of Tenmile.
Carol loved her Teddy Bear collection and her dog, Suschi. She had many special friends.
A special “thanks” to Dave Smith and his wife Sara and son, who helped stay by her side during this time.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society.
