Carol “Mitzie” May Ellen Allen-Willrett went home to Heaven on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Mitzie was born in Norway, MI, on July 17, 1931, and spent her childhood and early years in Amberg, Wisconsin. In 1964, she moved to Oakland, Oregon with her family. She was affectionately known in the community as the “Avon Lady”, was an active member of Oakland Presbyterian Church and was well loved and respected in her community.
In the mid ‘80s, after a failed marriage to Alfred Allen Sr. years before, Mitzie moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where she met the love of her life, Wallace Willrett, and began her real estate career. Mitzie’s gentle nature paired with her impeccable ethics and integrity were a perfect combination for a successful career. Her customers adored her.
In her later years, Mitzie loved traveling America with Wally and never tired of its beauty. She loved her family. Without question, she was a solid rock that acted as a foundation for building dreams. She remained active in her church as a deacon and was a light to all who were privileged to know her. In the final years, Mitzie’s memory began to fade, but her heart and positivity shined on. Mitzie was full of God’s grace and kindness – never judgmental; always encouraging; limitless love; infectious joy. Her ever-present smile lit up any room and will continue to be a light in our hearts.
Mitzie is survived by her brother, Glen Allen of Xenia, OH; children Al (Chris) Allen of Brownsville, Cindy (Jerry) Chartier of Roseburg, Lon (Debbie) Allen of Gold Hill, Doug (Keri) Allen of Ashland; and stepson, Mark (Annette) Willrett of Klamath Falls; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wallace Willrett; son, Gene Allen; sister, Marion Sharon; and parents, James Allen and Mabel Hearty.
Mitzie was laid to rest at Roseburg Memorial Gardens on May 1, 2020, and a celebration of life will be planned in the coming months. We miss her, but will feel her presence forever. She’s reached her final travel destination and is now HOME.
