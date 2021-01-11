With her daughter, son, and daughter-in-law holding her hand on Sunday December 20, 2020 in Roseburg Oregon, our beloved mom went to be with our dad.
Carol Evelyn Sell was born on March 6, 1940 in Coquille, Oregon to Henry and Mary (Long) Sell. Carol grew up in Lee Valley. She graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 1958, where she was active in the marching band and Future Farmer of America. She moved to Roseburg in 1959 to attend Jerry Davenport’s Beauty School. She was to start at the beauty school just days before the Roseburg Blast. Carol was a licensed hairdresser in the State of Oregon where she was also a state officer with the hairdresser’s association. She worked for many years for Fern Craig at both of Fern’s beauty shops. Fairhaven Beauty Salon and Salon of Total Look.
Carol met Clarence J. Gieselman during the Columbus Day storm in Coquille, Oregon. They were married in Coquille, Oregon on February 16, 1963 and were married for 49 years until Charlie passed away in March of 2012. Together they had three children, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Carol was a fabulous cook and baker. She was known for her homemade rolls in which she took to many potlucks at the Winston Senior Center. Carol was also known for her homemade divinity in which she sold for many years in her booth at the Douglas County Christmas fair and often had yearly requests from family and friends for a batch of her divinity at Christmas time. She and her two oldest granddaughters were featured in an article in the Roseburg News-Review in the early 1990’s showing how she made her divinity. Carol also made the best cinnamon rolls, pies, cookies and the best homemade potato salad around, that we are all going to miss so much from her.
Carol was also a wonderful painter and seamstress. She was able to sew anything that she put her mind too. Carol also had the gift of gab; she was never shy to talk to a stranger. She also loved to play cards and was always up for a good card game especially hand and foot or a good pinochle game.
Carol was also very active with her children in their many activities when they were growing up. Carol started the snack booth for Roseburg Babe Ruth Baseball when her oldest son was playing baseball at what is now known at Fir Grove Field, but we called it “belly button field.” Carol was known by many of his teammates for her cow bell that she proudly rang at many Legion baseball games. Carol traveled with her youngest son when his Babe Ruth team won the state title and went to the regionals in Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1985. Carol was active with her daughter, when she was in Winston Bethel of Job’s Daughters and made many gallons of homemade chili for their booth at the Winston-Dillard Melon Festival. She was also mom and grandma to many of her children and grandchildren’s friends.
Carol loved to play Bingo. She enjoyed going to the Roseburg Senior Center on Mondays to play penny bingo; on Friday nights for regular bingo; and on Friday afternoons to play penny bingo at the Winston Senior Center. Carol also loved to go hunting in Myrtle Point and Fish the Coquille River in her younger days. Carol loved to attend her yearly Long Family Reunion held each July in Bandon. She loved her many cousins.
Carol was a member of both the Roseburg and Winston Senior Centers. She was also a member of the Roseburg chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution in which she enjoyed attending their monthly meetings. Carol was a member of the Women of the Moose. Carol was also a Rebekah where she served as their Noble Grand in 2019. Carol loved all her Rebekah “sisters”. Carol and Charlie also enjoyed going camping. They were both charter members of the Moose on the Loose and the Good Sam club. Carol was also a member of the Myrtle Point chapter of the Rainbow Girls when she was in High School.
Carol is survived by her children; sons, Frank Gieselman and Doug (Kimberly) Gieselman; her daughter Laura Wiles; her grandchildren Cassandra Gieselman, Courtney Wiles, Megan Wiles, Brandon Gieselman, Brett Gieselman and Natalie Gieselman; and by her great-grandchildren Layla Serrato, Ivan Henderson, Keira DeMers, Lillian Price and Madisen Henderson.
Carol was preceded in death by both her parents; her brother Joe; infant sister Doris; her husband Clarence; and her granddaughter Selina Gieselman.
Carol will be laid to rest with her husband at the National Cemetery. We will have a celebration of life later in the Spring when we can gather together.
