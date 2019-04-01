Carole Elaine Stephens, age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 25, 2019, peacefully at her home. She was born April 20, 1943, in Artesia, California. She graduated from Chaffee High School Ontario, CA, in 1960.
Carole moved her family up to Roseburg, Oregon, to raise her three children; Wendy Lanier (preceded in death), Kim and husband Craig Ball of Roseburg, and David Stephens of Roseburg. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Troy, Jessica, Jacob and Alexis, and loved them very much.
Carole moved back to California and worked in accounting at Cal Poly Pomona College and retired from there after working 24 years. Soon after, she retired to the home she loved here in Oregon.
Carole was a member of Redeemers Fellowship and loved going to worship and her woman’s Bible studies groups. She was re-baptized last summer to express her faith in Christ. A special thank you to Dr. Weese and staff at Roseburg Community Cancer Center for their support and care.
Arrangements have been made by Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses. A celebration of Carole’s life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at noon at Redeemers Fellowship followed by a dedication at Roseburg Memorial Gardens at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.