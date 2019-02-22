Caroline Lavern (Hendrix) Gurzi died Sunday morning, February 10, 2019, at Ashley Manor Memory Care surrounded by her family.
Carol was born to Garvice and Pearl Hendrix May 15, 1931. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
She married Joseph Gurzi and lived in Huntington Beach, California, before moving to Oregon.
Carol loved tole painting, which she gave as gifts to family and friends. She was also an avid gardener and could grow anything except orchids; she always thought they needed more than four ice cubes a week! She had beautiful flower gardens wherever she lived, often spending all day tending to them.
Carol fulfilled a life-long dream of becoming a Catholic when she was baptized at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sutherlin.
Carol had a love for the poor and disadvantaged. She helped start the St. Vincent de Paul store in Sutherlin, where she worked for several years.
Carol is survived by two daughters, Teresa Maine and husband Kevin, of Salem, OR, and Cherie Price and husband, Dirk, of Florida; and a granddaughter, My’chaela Maine; as well as many extended family members and friends.
We wish to thank the caregivers at Ashley Manor and the Hospice team, especially Julie, her nurse.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated March 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at All Souls Catholic Church in Myrtle Creek, where she was a member. Rosary will precede at 10:30. A luncheon will be provided by the Altar Society.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any St. Vincent de Paul Society in Myrtle Creek, Sutherlin or Roseburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.