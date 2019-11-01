Carolyn Joyce LaMar Cummins passed away Saturday morning, October 19, 2019 in Roseburg, Oregon, surrounded by her family and endearing caregivers. She was born in Tulare, California, on July 21, 1941 to Cecil and Virginia LaMar.
Carol is survived by her brothers, Cecil Bud LaMar and Gary Lamar; her three children, Steve Daugherty, Mark Daugherty, and Terrisa Thrall; her grandchildren, Garrett, Nicole, Dawn, Krista, Bitty, Riley and Lillian; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Carol moved to Oregon in 1971, and soon after opened the Lighthouse and Past Time taverns in Sutherlin, where she made many lifelong friends. Carol was always the life of the party and lit up any room, tavern, or garage sale with her wit and charm. She was everyone’s best girlfriend and her grandchildren’s ‘Bama’ and ‘Aunt Sissy’ to her nieces and nephews. Her joys in life were dancing and singing and always encouraged a performance. She loved her little dog Max, boxed wine, and a good deal. Carol will always be remembered for her fun, uplifting personality and inviting nature.
So, raise a glass and celebrate her memory the way she would want us to.
