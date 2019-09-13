Cecil Walter Liesinger, age 96, passed on August 5, 2019. Born on January 13, 1923, in Lowell, Nebraska, he was the son of William and Ellen Liesinger. Cecil moved to Sutherlin, Oregon in June 1936, where he met and married Edna P. Montgomery on February 28, 1948. They shared 71 years of marriage.
Cecil served in WWII in the European Theater from March 1943 to October 1945. Cecil worked hard from dawn to dusk. He logged and ran cat for over 10 years, then moved to working in the plywood mill. He purchased a small farm at the same time he started working in the mill, and raised sheep and put up hay. Cecil retired from the mill in December 1984, and continued to farm. His hobbies included hunting and fishing, and continuing to operate his farm bulldozer.
Cecil is survived by his daughter Sharline (Glen) Crouch; and son Scott (Cindy) Liesinger; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters. He was predeceased by his wife; a daughter, Linda (Steve) O’Connor; and three brothers.
Services with military honors will be held on September 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Roseburg National Cemetery, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg, OR.
