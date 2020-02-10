Charlene Harvey, age 77, passed away peacefully of age-related causes at her home on the Umpqua River in Glide, Oregon on January 24, 2020. Surrounded by family and her beloved pets, she was well-loved and will be dearly missed.
Charlene was known for her kind and gentle spirit, generosity to others, and sense of humor. She had a love for life and demonstrated this to the end with her strength of will and quiet determination. Charlene was born in Roseburg, Oregon to Charles and Alberta Jenkins on October 18, 1942. A fourth-generation Oregonian, Charlene lived most of her life on the George Short Ranch in Wilbur, Oregon. Charlene is survived by her daughter, Shannon Greenwalt; six grandchildren, Mariah Dennis, Jesse Harvey, Callie Harvey, Leah Greenwalt, Sierra Dooley, Joey Gilliam; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister; and two nephews. Spending time with her family was Charlene’s greatest joy. She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Harvey; her son, Shane Harvey; and her first husband and father of her two children, James Harvey.
Charlene or “Granny” as she was known to many, was a nurturing and compassionate woman who will be greatly missed.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be sent to 3369 Wild River Drive, Roseburg, OR 97494.
