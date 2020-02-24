Charles "Butch" Holland passed away at his home in Grants Pass, Oregon, February 1, 2020.
Butch was born October 10, 1944 to Charles and Lee Ella Holland. He was the youngest of their six children.
In 1953, he moved with his parents to Riddle, Oregon. Butch married Gene Sawyer in 1970, together they raised three children. They lived in Riddle until 1987 when he moved his family to Grants Pass, Oregon
Butch enjoyed dancing, volunteering for the Riddle Fire Department, trips to the coast and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Gene; their two sons, Michial of Grants Pass, Keith and his wife Amanda of Beaufort, South Carolina; their daughter, Jennifer Johnson, her husband Trevor and their two children, Charlotte and Nathan of Grants Pass.
He was preceded in death by both his parents and all of his siblings.
No services will be held at Butch's request.
