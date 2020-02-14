Charles 'Chuck' McCullum, age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
The family would like to thank you for the outpouring of support and love you have shown them. They would like to reiterate that Chuck's Texaco will remain open, just as Chuck would have wanted and will continue to serve you in the manner that you have come to love.
A Celebration of Life will be held in May 2020, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, with the exact day and time to be announced prior to the services. Memorial donations should be made in the name of the McCullum Memorial Fund to the Roseburg Elks Lodge #326 where he served for many years. These funds will be split between Chuck's favorite local charities. The mailing address for the Lodge is P.O. Box 717, Roseburg, OR 97470.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.