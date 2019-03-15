Charles "Chuck" R. Glade, age 87, passed away on February 28, 2019. He was born in Adair Co., Iowa, on June 2, 1931, to Harvey Lee Glade and Geraldine Harter.
Chuck graduated from Cottage Grove High School in 1948. He joined the Navy in 1949 and was honorably discharged in 1950. Charles then joined the Oregon National Guard. He was employed at the Bohemia Mill in Culp Creek OR, then became a career truck driver.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris Fain Glade; a daughter, Celeste E. Glade; and his son, Brad R. Glade (Giselle). He is also survived by his sister, Janet Booth; and three grandchildren, Nathan, Daniel, and David Glade.
At Chucks request, no service will be held at this time. Memorials may be offered to Camp Millennium Roseburg OR, 97471. A special thank you to Chucks Caregivers, the Sutherlin Fire dept. and Police officer Chaplin Mike Buck. Wilsons Chapel of the Roses, 541-673-4455.
