Charles Douglas “Doug” Caskey, age 58, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born May 13, 1961, in Roseburg, Oregon, to Charles and Jean Caskey.
Doug attended and graduated from Roseburg High School in 1979. He worked throughout his life in family owned businesses such as Garden Valley Market and Pete’s Drive-In. Doug enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, biking, swimming, world events, politics and collecting trains. Survivors include his parents Charles Caskey, Jean Caskey; sister, Debbie Caskey; and step-daughter, Katie Poe; nephews, Travis Dow and Troy Dow; friends, Teri and Dave Roberts. Doug was preceded in death by his son Spencer Caskey; and grandmothers, Ida Caskey and Camille Langley.
For those who wish to may pay their respects, a service will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. within the grounds of Melrose Cemetery. Pastor Susan Brown will officiate. The family would like to thank Bill Crenshaw and Joel Brock. Doug is finally at peace and will be missed by all that loved him. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
