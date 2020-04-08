On Saturday, April 4, 2020, Charles Edward Beahm, loving husband and father of three children, died at home at his residence in Prineville, Oregon at the age of 77 of pancreatic cancer.
Charles was born November 5, 1942 in Lebanon, Oregon to Chuck and Rosalind (Glasson) Beahm. Charles graduated High School in Oakland, Oregon. On January 29, 1961, he married Brenda Kathleen Toppings. They raised three daughters, Kimbyrlie, Kathryn and Kamilla.
Charles enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Charles was baptized, as one of Jehovah’s witnesses in 1972. His hope was, when all the ones in memorial (graves) tombs would be emptied and he would be reunited with his family on a Paradise earth. John 5:28,29” Do not be amazed at this, for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his (Jesus) voice and come out, …
Charles was preceded in death by his father Chuck; his mother Rosalind; sister Susie Braack; and his daughter Kimbyrlie Gaddy. Charles is survived by his wife of 59 years, Brenda; his daughter Kathryn (Nathan) Pierce; his daughter Kamilla (Matt) Westphal; his sister Donna Beth Parker; brother, Doug (Donna) Beahm; and grandchildren, Yevette, Andrea, Chelan, Sydney, Gavin, Sophia, Chaz.
Memorial service: Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating minister: Pat Varnum. By zoom invitation.
