Charles Joseph Ricks was born in Cottage Grove, Oregon, on January 27, 1969, to Joe Arthur Ricks and Darlene Holbrook Ricks. He died in Roseburg, Oregon, on July 3, 2019, at the age of 50 years.
Joe attended Douglas High School before enlisting in the United States Army at the age of 17. He completed infantry training at Fort Benning, Georgia, and was stationed at Schofield Barracks in Oahu, Hawaii. He was very proud of his military service and the opportunity to serve his country.
After serving in the military, Joe came back to Douglas County and made it his home. He is survived by his children Breeanne Ricks, Zachary Ricks, Danielle Gombart (Oliver), Carissa Ricks, and twin girls Abby and Kimberly and three beautiful grandchildren, Chad, Heaven, and McKenzie. He is also survived by his father Joe Ricks; sisters, Kathleen Joslin, Cindi Curo, Teresa Mutschler (Michael), Diane Davis, Kristen Ricks; and “brother” and best friend, Michael Pearce. He has numerous nieces and nephews but was especially close to Becca and Andrew Mutschler, and Nic Page having lived near to them and watched them grow.
Joe was preceded in death by his mom, Darlene; his wife, Judy Gann; and baby daughter, Gracie; also, by “brother” Michael Stevens.
Joe loved the outdoors and was happy camping, hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He was also a very talented woodworker, making special gifts for those he loved. The greatest love of his life was always his family, especially his children. He could not always be with them, but he loved them with all his heart. He was so very kind and giving to anyone who was in need. He will be remembered for his undying love, generosity, and sense of humor. We miss him terribly. His pain has ended but he will always be with us.
Arrangements are pending.
