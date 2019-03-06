Charles Leroy Singleton, age 91, of Roseburg, OR, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Charlie was a rancher and part of the fifth-generation pioneer family to Singleton Valley. He was born to Lorris Leroy Singleton and Lena Erickson on December 31, 1927, in Roseburg.
Charlie is survived by his children, Charlene Marie Blake (Bill), Jacklyn Rae Cornell (Tim), Susan Rosemary Singleton (Bruce), Laurel Lee Sieck (Phillip); and stepchildren that he always considered as his children, Michael Herbert Restoule (Karla), Milton Duane “Pat” Restoule, and Merridy Louise “DeeDee” Thurmond. He is also survived by 21 plus grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Charles is preceded in death by two wives, Betty Steele and Norma Elizabeth Small; two children, Rexie Lee Reece and Harold Leroy “Chip” Singleton; a brother, William Lorris Singleton; a sister in law, Elsie Juanita Osborne; and infant sister and brother.
A special thank you to Doug and Jennifer Singleton and their children. Many times, Dad would Say “I don’t know what I would have done without their help.” We will miss you dearly Dad, but we know we will see each other again someday.
Visitation will be Monday, March 11, 2019, at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with a Graveside Services following at 1 p.m. at Oak Creek Cemetery, a meeting will be held at Splitz Family Grill after the service. Please visit Charlie’s web site at www.wilsonchapeloftherosesfh.com to leave fond memories and condolences for the family.
