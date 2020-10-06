Charles Leslie Vigue, "Grandpa Chuck", 81, passed away very peacefully on September 28, 2020. He was born August 11, 1939 in Lenore, Idaho to Frank and Naomi (née Mintz) Vigue, but was raised mostly near Hunter's Creek on the Southern Oregon Coast.
He was an amazing individual who rose above his beginnings, supporting himself from the age of 12 on, with natural ability and inherent wisdom that transcended any classical education. He held many diverse jobs in his long life, many of them in the logging industry.
On June 27, 1964, he married the love of his life, Colleen (née Breedlove), and their ongoing love for each other has shone through and brightened every aspect of their lives, as well as the lives of the children and grandchildren they had together. Although he was a very humble person, Chuck was very proud of his beautiful wife, children, and grandchildren.
Chuck had a wonderful sense of humor, and enjoyed working outdoors, playing with his dog, and watching old westerns, musicals, and Shakespeare, as well as studying the Bible, of which he had vast knowledge. For many years, he enjoyed the privilege and blessing of serving as an elder in the Garden Valley Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. He enjoyed sharing his deep faith, and was never happier than when seeing others, and especially his family members, express a love and appreciation for spiritual things as well.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Vigue; his mother, Naomi Hanson; brothers, Glen Vigue, Dave Vigue, and Gordon Vigue; sisters, Faye Smith, Lee Barg, Margie Browning, and Nancy Schaeffer.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Colleen Vigue; his children, Charlie Vigue and his wife Regine, Frank Vigue and his wife Tammi, Beverly Rodriguez and her husband Peter, and Ronald Vigue; his grandchildren, Ylektra Rodriguez, Persephanie Rodriguez, Gladys Vigue, and Larry Vigue; and his sister, Frances Trahan; as well as too many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends to name.
Chuck was truly the kindest and gentlest of men, and the best husband, father, grandpa, friend, and spiritual shepherd imaginable. As Chuck did, we look forward to the day when God's Kingdom will "wipe out every tear from our eyes" (Rev. 21:3,4) and we will see our loved ones again (John 5:28,29).
Due to the current gathering restrictions, a memorial service and slideshow presentation are being planned utilizing the Zoom platform. Any friends or family members who are not members of his congregation may contact one of Chuck's family members for an invite. Please join us in honoring his life -- he was so loved.
