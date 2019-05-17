Charles Lowell Lindstrom passed away peacefully at Celia's House in Medford, OR, on May 15, 2019. Charles was born on February 11, 1927, in Stambaugh, Michigan.
After graduating from High School in 1945, Charles spent two years in the Army in Italy. After returning from Italy, he attended Beloit College in Beloit, Wisconsin, graduating in 1951. He then began his career as a controller for Hanna Mining Company in Iron River, Michigan.
He continued his career with Hanna with a transfer to their nickel mine in Riddle, Oregon in 1968. In 1979, he accepted a transfer to a Hanna project in Bogota', Columbia, and in 1985, retired from Hanna after over 33 years of service.
Charles enjoyed over 34 years of retirement. After retiring from Hanna, he and his wife Shirley moved to Tucson, Arizona. His main hobby was golf and he kept an accurate list of courses he had played over his lifetime, which totaled more than 120. He enjoyed this sport with his wife as well as friends and family around the country.
In 2003, Charles and his wife returned to Oregon to be closer to their children. They built a new home in Eagle Point, OR, and in 2012, moved to the Senior Living Facility, Veranda Park. He and Shirley continued to travel enjoying cruises, trips to various parts of the country, and many trips back to their hometown in Michigan to visit relatives prior to her death in 2015.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife on 67 years, Shirley; and his daughter, Paula. He is survived by daughter, Barb Pinkham (Don) of Medford; son, Peter Lindstrom (Theresa) of Roseburg; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his brother, Warren of New Hampshire; and brother, Mark of Michigan.
The family would like to thank Asante Hospice and most importantly the caring staff and volunteers at Celia's House for the fabulous care he received. They are truly angels.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Any memorial contributions can be made to Celia's House, 217 Modoc, Medford, Oregon 97504 or a charity of your choice.
