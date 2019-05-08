Charles Mick Hines passed away on April 24th, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in 1954, to Charles and Carolyn Hines in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Mick moved to Roseburg, Oregon in 1977, after meeting and marrying Irene, the love of his life. Over the years he enjoyed spending his time with family and friends, tinkering around the house, many kinds of hunting, whitewater rafting and restoring his treasured 36 Plymouth.
Mick was a valued member of the management team at UARCO Inc, until the plants closure in 1999. Following a stint at Orenco, he became manager at the Sears Auto Center and upon it closure he became the manager at Airgas in Roseburg.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Irene; son, Mickey Hines; grandson, Gage Hines; granddaughter, Kennedy Hines, all in Roseburg; parents, Charles and Carolyn Hines of Elizabethtown, KY; sister, Debby Hines of Nashville, TN; sister, Jan Bolton of Lawrenceburg, KY; his nieces and nephews as well as many cherished friends.
Memorial donations can be made to Saving Grace pet adoption center and animal center.
