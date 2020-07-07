Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 19, 2020.
It is no exaggeration to say that Chuck was considered one of the nicest men in town. A town that he was raised in, thrived in, and loved wholeheartedly. So much so that after four years in the Navy and a successful career in electronics in the bay area, Chuck opted to move his family back to Roseburg.
Chuck was born in Long Beach, California on August 26, 1931 to Charles and Lucille Johnson, and became a Roseburg resident soon after. He attended Roseburg High School, graduating in 1949, and stayed in touch with many classmates throughout his life.
And then came the Korean War. Chuck marched down to the recruiting station, where he was convinced to join the Navy with three of his buddies – only to realize later that the sea was not his friend. Seasick before even leaving the dock, Chuck quickly sought a post on land and spent the next four years on Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands as part of the Seabees.
Chuck ultimately returned to Roseburg, where he met and married Loretta Moore of Grants Pass. The couple moved to California and were raising their three young children when the lure of his hometown was too strong to ignore. The Johnson family relocated to Roseburg in 1973, where Chuck owned and operated several small businesses over the years including Pete's Drive-In and Paint-N-Place.
In the eight years since the passing of Loretta, Chuck had found great joy and a wonderful new group of friends at the auction, where he earned the name “Five Buck Chuck” because of his tendency to scoop up the final lots of the day for just five dollars. He would then resell those items at the local vendor malls “Junk Junkies” and “Dirt Cheap”. This social activity kept Chuck invested in the Roseburg community until his last breath, and he would not have had it any other way.
Chuck is survived by daughters Charla Johnson of Ashland, OR; Lori Johnson of Tempe, AZ; son Greg Johnson of Simi Valley, CA; brother Kelvin Trone of Roseburg; and grandchildren: Grant Puhl, Tyler Puhl, Taylor Johnson, Hayley Willis; and great-grandchildren, Jackson Puhl and Forrest Willis.
After much consideration, Charla, Greg, and Lori are saddened to report that holding a public memorial service during the Covid-19 pandemic would be unwise. The risk, even with implementing the stringent, mandated restrictions, does not make such a gathering feasible. The family appreciates your understanding.
