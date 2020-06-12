Charles William Van Sickle, 1944-2020, was born in Washington, DC and grew up in Compton, CA. He joined the Navy at age 18 and became a Boiler Tech on the USS Belle Grove (LSD-2), which was sent to Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
His work life covered a wide range. At UPS he began as a driver and worked his way up to dispatcher. Tiring of life in Southern California, he moved his family to Azalea, OR and became a dispatcher for Ireland Trucking. He went on to become a Corrections Officer for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Dept., where he met his beloved wife Leigh, who was working with a jail/library outreach program.
After retiring from the County, Charles went back to school at Umpqua Community College, where he had been active for years in their theatre program. He completed UCC’s Digital Systems Program and earned his associate’s degree. He was a major force in student government and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. He went on to work at Intel and commuted to Hillsboro for five years. He started Rocken Roll Trucking with his son Chuck, who now owns the business.
Charles was a member of St. George Episcopal Church, where he took care of the grounds for the last several years. Most recently he became a choir member, rejoicing in singing.
He is survived by his wife Leigh; his brother, Joe; and his three sons and their families: Joe, Chuck (partner Tina Hood and his son Cody), and David (wife Karen and their daughters Lily and Katie). He was extremely proud of all his sons and taught them to abide by their word and do every task to the best of their ability. He also leaves behind his close friends, Terry Trout and Gary Galbick.
He loved trees and animals and had respect for every living thing. He could make or mend anything. He could talk to anyone about anything. His enthusiasm and passion for life, his generosity, and his strong sense of justice will be sorely missed.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at St. George Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., on June 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George’s or to the RSPCA of New South Wales, Australia.
