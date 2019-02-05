9/24/1929-1/31/2019
I was born at home in East St. Louis, Illinois. I came to California at nine months old. I had a wonderful job at Lucky Stores for 21 years before moving to Grass Valley, CA. In 1994, we moved to Sutherlin, OR. For several years we spent the winters in Mazatlán, Mexico, until my husband became too ill to travel.
I lost my husband of 53 years in 1999. In 2008, I married Ray Ward. He was such a good man and I lost him in 2011.
God has been good to me and brought wonderful people into my life. I am not afraid to die, only the thought of leaving my friends and family. There is no way I could ever thank them. I hope my love for them was obvious to them.
I leave my wonderful and caring daughter, Peggy Holmes; son, Richard Galatioto (Connie); grandchildren, Amber Oliver; grandson, Rory Bright; great-grandchildren, Rachael Ryder, Jesse Setters (Megan), Jordan Poulter; two great-great-grandsons; nephew, Tim Harrigan (Wendy); nieces, Cherie Green (Bill) and Sue Sheppard (Gary).
As you all know I loved to party, so for my memorial service please come party with me at the Elks Lodge. A date will be determined later.
