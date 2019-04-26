Cheryl Langrell of Portland, Oregon, died at Providence St. Vincent Hospital March 29, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born Cheryl Yvonne Woolworth February 12, 1938, in Portland, Oregon, the oldest of two children to John W. “Wesley” and Viola Woolworth.
She grew up in Helvetia, Oregon, and attended Hillsboro High School. She raised farm animals, rode horses, and was active in 4H, winning an award to take the train to Chicago to represent Oregon in 1953. Her father was on the West Union School Board.
Cheryl attended Oregon State University where she met and married John R. Langrell, Jr., a native of Baker City, Oregon. For many years she was a stay-at-home mom raising her three children. During this time, she continued her college studies. Later she entered the workforce as an administrative assistant in the District Attorney’s office in Roseburg, Oregon. When the family moved to Forest Grove in 1977, she obtained her Oregon Real Estate license. In the late 1980s, Cheryl was hired as Executive Director for Tournament Golf, Inc., where she was instrumental in coordinating the LPGA golf tournaments in Portland, Oregon. It was her dream job.
After retiring, she traveled the world, including Europe, China, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, the Caribbean and New Zealand. She volunteered over two thousand hours at the front desk of Providence St. Vincent Hospital where she always had a stash of dog biscuits behind the desk. She loved water aerobics at Harmon Swim Center in Beaverton, and playing in the swimming pool at home with her nine grandchildren. Among her favorite things to do were walking at the beach and camping, especially along the St. Joe River in Northern Idaho. She was a member of Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO), Chapter AK, Portland.
Cheryl is survived by her three children, John R. “Ron” Langrell III, Kelli Grinich (Nicholas), Kimberly Dryden (Shawn), and her nine grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Erin, Rebecca, Stephen, Travis, John, Georgia and Jacquelyn Cheryl. She is also survived by her brother, John W. “Jack” Woolworth, Jr., and nieces and nephews, and preceded in death by her parents and husband John R. Langrell, Jr..
By Cheryl’s wish, there will be no formal memorial service. Her family will gather this summer for a celebration of her life. The family wishes to thank her healthcare providers, Dr. Patricia Engle, Dr. Joshua Remick, Dr. Amit Kansara, and the wonderful staff at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Remembrance in her name may be made to support scholarships for women in Oregon at OSC P.E.O. Sisterhood Charitable Trust, 1271 NE Hwy 99W, Suite 103, McMinnville, OR, 97128.
