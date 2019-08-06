Cheryl Marie Fisher of Auburn, Washington and formerly of Camas Valley, Oregon passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 with her husband at her side. Cheryl endured a six-month battle with kidney cancer.
Cheryl was born in Corona, California, on November 15, 1953. She moved to Camas Valley, Oregon, as a single mother with two young sons in 1974. She was very active in that community where she met her future husband, Larry in 1983 and they were married in 1984. In 1993, Cheryl and Larry moved to Auburn, Washington where they owned and operated an Adult Family Home for 25 years, caring for seniors, developmentally disabled and folks with mental health diagnosis.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her mother Geraldine Smith; her stepfather Robert Smith; her father Harold Kelley; and her sister Sandra Fitzwater. She is survived by her husband Larry; her sons Robert (Jennell) Henry and Steven Henry; her sisters Dina (Daniel) Davis and Roberta (Larry) Locke; her grandchildren Saydi, Rain, Dylan and Chase; and her very sad constant companion, Missy.
Cheryl requested that she be cremated and there be no services. Klontz Funeral Home, Auburn, Washington, are in charge of arrangements.
