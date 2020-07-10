Mac was born in Shelton, Washington to John William (Bill) and Edna Ilene McClellan. He had on older sister, Janet, and an older brother, Bob.
Mac attended school in Camas Valley where he graduated from High School in 1958. He lettered in four sports, held student body and class offices, and was an all-around student. He played baseball for the Roseburg American Legion baseball team in 1956 and 1957.
Mac married Joanie Giles in 1963; they had a daughter, Diana in 1964. Mac and Joanie divorced in 1966. He was happily married to June Caldera since 1968. They had one son, Mark in 1976.
Mac was head sawyer at lumber mills in Brookings, Riddle and Roseburg, Oregon; owned a bakery in Haines, Alaska; worked on road construction; and was a log scaler at retirement.
Mac loved sports, camping, fishing, hunting, clamming, rock hunting and playing cards with family and friends. He loved working with his hands, delving into Myrtlewood clocks and rock cutting, polishing and making jewelry.
Survivors include: wife, June McClellan; daughter, Diana Adair (Tom); son, Mark McClellan (Kathy); brother, Bob McClellan (Dottie); seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Life, honoring both Mac and his sister (Janet, who passed away February 9, 2020) is planned for Friday, July 17, 2020 at Stewart Park, Roseburg, Oregon. A picnic shelter is reserved all afternoon; Potluck begins around 5:00; Remembrance begins around 6:30 p.m.
