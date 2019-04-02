January 25, 1939 – March 24, 2019
A memorial service will be held for Chester M. Odam, age 80, of Sutherlin, Oregon, on May 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Sutherlin, Oregon at 351 St. John Street.
Chester was born January 25, 1939 to Myrl and Floy Odam in Thorn, California. He had three younger siblings, Judy, Jim and Darrell Odam. Chester graduated from North Bend High School in 1957 and joined the Army. While in the Army Chester joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. After leaving the Army he served a two-year mission for his church in Texas.
He married Mary Arlene Montgomery on March 7, 1968. He was a hardworking man who worked for Weyerhauser for more than 15 years. He received a degree from SWOCC in 1974, and a degree from BYU in 1989. Following his graduation from BYU he worked for Parsons Engineering. He retired to Southern Oregon in 2009.
Chester is survived by his wife Mary and their four daughters, Lu Ann Deuel, Cindy Odam, Teresa Odam and Crystal Odam, as well as one grandson. He is also survived by two siblings, Judy and Jim Odam, and by several nieces and nephews.
