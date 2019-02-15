Chris L. Radford, born January 24th, 1935, in North Bend, Oregon, passed away Sunday, February 3rd, 2019, at the age of 84, in Roseburg, Oregon, his home of many years. Chris passed away peacefully after a long battle with Lewy Body Parkinson's, surrounded by the love of his family.
After graduating RHS in 1953, Chris enlisted into the Marine Corps, after which, he worked many years in the lumber industry, retiring in 1997.
Chris enjoyed the little things in life, such as traveling, photography (of waterfalls mostly), and sweets of any kind. Chris was very dedicated to his family, and had a heart that was second to none. He will truly be missed.
Chris is preceded in death by his wife Linda Radford; stepdaughter, Scarlett Dunn; and brother, Loren Radford. He is survived by sister, Mary Rand; mother of his children, Charlotte Eggleston; children, Dan Radford (Gail), Kathy Cossey (Danny), Dave Radford (Michelle); stepson, Scott Dunn; grandchildren, Kristina, Cole, Megan, Brandon, Hannah, Jacob and Michael; great-grandchildren, Brenton, Blayden, Carson and Jaina; and many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at the VA Cemetery Gazebo in Roseburg, March 1st, 2019, at 3:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.