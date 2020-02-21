Christal Lee Nelson, age 72, of Drain, Oregon, passed away from cancer February 11, 2020. She was born February 22, 1947 in Port Angeles, Washington to parents Eugene and Nellie (Nickle) Rhodes.
Christal worked as a waitress and bartender in her early years, and later worked for Springfield Forest Products as a Hyster Driver, and then for Emerald Forest Products as a Veneer Grader where she retired. She liked horses, pool and dancing.
Christal is survived by her three daughters, Daia Denise Swearingen, of Drain, OR; Jimmi Lee’Ann Nelson of Drain, OR; Kelsi Jo Nelson of Drain, OR; sister, Julie McKinney of Chehalis, WA; brother, Wayne Rhodes of Cottage Grove, OR; brother, Dean Rhodes of Toledo, WA; and four grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of Christal’s life at the Drain Church of Christ Annex in Drain, OR, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.