Christina “Tina” Louise Bjerke of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away August 22, 2019, at age 65.
Tina’s world revolved around her family, and anyone who walked through her door was family. She loved to cook elaborate meals and always looked forward to family barbecues and camping trips. She was an encourager, and she made us feel like we could do anything.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Debbie. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Olaf Bjerke; her children Deanna (Mark) Dotson and Brandon (Rena) Bjerke; her step-children Christina and Brian Bjerke; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five sisters; three brothers; her best friend Jodie; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Friday, August 30th, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Roseburg National Cemetery. Taylor’s Family Mortuary is in charge arrangements.
