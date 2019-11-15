CHRISTOPHER CARTER SMITH
Christopher Carter Smith was born on April 10th, 1945, in Dallas, Texas. He lived in Winston, Oregon, for over 20 years. Chris entered heaven on November 5th, 2019, after a battle with cancer.
Christopher was preceded in death by his mother, father, stepfather, two sisters and a niece.
He is survived by his brother, Winthrop and his wife Jill, of Kansas; his brother-in-law, Vincent Lee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Chris was an advocate for the elderly and people who were less fortunate than himself. He had a great faith in the Lord!
He was a loved and intricate part of Byrd Ranches and Rentals and considered a member of the Byrd family!
Christopher will always be remembered for his fabulous sense of humor and his amazing intellect.
Christopher chose not to have a funeral, however, he had and believed in a strong personal relationship with God. Christopher was a self-declared member of the “church of dirt” meaning he felt closest to God alone out on the ranch somewhere, communing with God in nature.
He will be greatly missed. Please take a moment to remember him and those he loved, in prayer and do as he did, “Be kind to your fellow man”.
