Christopher Paul Johnson passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the age of 51. He was born July 10, 1968 to Barbara (Early) Johnson and Paul Johnson in Portland, OR. He had five brothers and a sister (Tony, Ed, Steve, Phil, Tom, and Susan Kranzpiller).
Chris married Shannon (Galinat) Johnson December 28, 2002, in Clatskanie, OR, and was the adoring father to Caity (13) and Elli (16) Johnson.
Although a resident of Oakland, OR, and Anchorage, AK, Chris has lived in Longview, WA for the past 14 years. He took great pride in his work as a pile buck with Local 196 and most recently as a superintendent for Hoffman Construction Co.
Chris enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, sport rifle competition and took pride in all that he has built in the Pacific Northwest. His greatest love was his wife and daughters and he will be missed immensely.
