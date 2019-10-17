On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Christopher Powers, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 62.
Chris was born on July 16, 1957 in Tucson, Az. to Larry and Zola (Lyerly) Powers. Chris worked for his family business (O’Malley’s) from 1975 until he moved to Los Angels in 1982. In 1992, Chris met his wife Terri and her five children that he would soon consider his own. In 1994 they moved to Roseburg, Or. where they raised their daughter Tracy and four sons Erik, Steven, Jeffrey and Michael. In 2001, Chris and Terri decided it was time to tie the knot. They had a beautiful wedding on the North Umpqua River at Steelhead Run Bed and Breakfast just East of Roseburg.
Chris had a passion for the outdoors, building things, and he also loved to cook. He combined his three favorite hobbies to create lifetime memories teaching his kids how to fish, build a fire, pitch a tent and cook a good meal. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his unrelenting sense of humor.
Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Zola. He is survived by his father Larry; wife Terri; his five children, Tracy, and her two kids Ellie and Johan, Erik , and his two kids Elizabeth and Jenny; Steven and daughter in-law Deena and their four kids, Kayly, Austin, Shae, and Hannah; Jeffrey and his daughter Liliana; Michael and daughter in-law Kelly and their three kids, Kaylyn, Autum, and Blake; his sisters, Patti, Nikki and Helen; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 8th, 2019, at the Melrose Grange Hall, 3811 Melrose Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471 at 12 O' Clock p.m.
