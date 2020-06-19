On Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020, Chuck Ireland Jr. of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 63 in Summer Lake, Oregon.
Chuck was born on October 28th, 1956, in Canyonville, Oregon to Charles and Patricia Ireland and graduated from South Umpqua High School in 1975. On July 6th, 1979, he married Stacy Norris and they raised two children; Charles Ireland III and Kayla Ireland, both of Myrtle Creek.
In 1980, Chuck started with a single log truck and dedicated his life to growing the family business of Ireland Trucking. Through his hard work and dedication, he built on the foundation of those before him and helped create a respected local business that many people are proud to be a part of.
Over the course of his life, Chuck was involved in numerous committees and boards at both the state and local levels. He became an icon in the log trucking community and his passion for the industry helped reshape the profession into what it is today. Chuck was not only devoted to issues concerning the transportation and timber industry, but also the rural fire departments, local community health clinics, and politics.
Chuck enjoyed spending time with his family and had many fond memories of family hunting trips to the Paisley area when his kids were young. Having grandkids was one of his greatest joys. During his time off, he enjoyed operating heavy equipment and working on projects at both his ranch in Summer Lake and in Myrtle Creek.
Chuck is preceded in death by his father Charles and brother Patrick. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Stacy; his son Charles III and wife Amber, and his daughter Kayla; his grandchildren Kaylee, Regan, and Weston; his mother Patricia; his brother Robert; his sisters Marilyn and Frances; numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held on Saturday, June 13th, 2020, and a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Special thanks to Judy Blais and Kevin Leehmann for being with Chuck until all preparations could be made. Mountain View Memorial Chapel in Myrtle Creek and Desert Rose Funeral Chapel in Lakeview assisted the family with arrangements.
