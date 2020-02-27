Chuck went home to be with the LORD on February 21, 2020.
Chuck Stuermer, age 88, of Roseburg, OR, died at home with family surrounding him.
He was born in Flint, Michigan on January 6th, 1932 to Alfred and Ester Stuermer. Chuck served in the US Army from 1954-1956, serving 14 months in Korea with the Army engineers. He had a college degree in Cartography and was assigned to the Army Map Corp in Seoul, Korea.
Chuck graduated from Clio, MI high school in 1950, Spring Arbor J C in 1952, and Michigan State Univ. in 1954. He played basketball and baseball in high school and college. Upon graduation from MSU, he got a job at Michigan State Highway Dept., but two weeks later he was drafted.
Chuck married Neva Burgess in 1953, while in college. After leaving the army in 1956, he went Olivet Nazarene College for summer and fall terms, taking all bible courses. But when they found out that Neva was expecting their first child, they moved back to Michigan. Chuck then got a job with Abrams Aerial Survey making maps. Chuck worked there for three years when he heard the state was begging for teachers. He applied and was hired immediately teaching middle school History and Science for the next 30 years. He wrote his own history book and taught from it. He also coached basketball and soccer, starting the soccer program in Clio, MI.
Chuck retired in 1990, went to Florida for the winter and then Roseburg, to be with family. In 1996, Chuck and Neva moved to Coeur D’Alene, ID to be near their grandkids while they were young. Then they moved back to Roseburg in 2006. During these retirement years, Chuck taught six years in Christian schools in Idaho and Roseburg.
Chuck was very active in Michigan, Idaho, and Oregon in the Free methodist and Nazarene churches, teaching senior teens, coaching church softball and basketball teams, working with senior retirement groups and many other ways.
Chuck taught Church history from his 88ft timeline as well as his 40 ft timeline of the
Old Testament.
In 1993, he joined CMA (Christian Motorcyclist Association) where he was able to witness other bikers. He still rode his bike until 87 years old. His prize was a steel Old Buzard Award for being the oldest biker at a biker rally.
He leaves behind his wife Neva (of 66 years); son, CJ (Sharon) of Rathdrum, ID. retired teacher; son, Kent (Pat) of Roseburg, OR; son, Jim (Denise), who preceded him in death; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
