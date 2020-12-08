Our mother, Clara Eliza Wheeler-Huff-Grant went to be our Lord Saturday, November 28th, 2020 with her daughters by her side.
She was born September 6th, 1931 in Pleasant Hill, OR, the second of five children, to Lawrence and Bessie, a pioneering family in Lane County.
Clara married Ronald E. Huff in 1950 in Myrtle Point, OR. They had five daughters. In 1961, they moved to glide, Oregon, and raised their family until Ron died in a scuba diving accident in 1973.
Clara was an accomplished organist and pianist and played for almost every church she attended through her life and late Marj Blakey’s Kindergarten classes in her home in the early 1960s.
She was a pioneer of working moms with many jobs after all her girls started school and still had time to cook, sew, attend church every Sunday, teach us to cook, and the importance of having the lord in our lives.
Clara worked for many different jobs including Roseburg High School as a Teacher's Assistant, an Xray technician for Roseburg Radiology, among others. She moved to Springfield after losing her first husband and then to Corvallis and worked for OSE until retiring in 1999 after meeting her second husband. She moved back to Winston to be close to family in 2011.
Clara is survived by her five daughters, Linda Huff, Pamela Eisner (Jeff), Patricia Huff, Teresa Gideon (Doug) and Cindy Lund; two sisters, Doris Saisslin (Chris) and Evelyn (Rick) Olivieira; one brother, Marvin Wheeler; ten grandkids; twenty-six great-grandkids; fourteen great-great-grandkids, with two more on the way.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ron Huff; husband, Mel Grant; and brother, Stanley Wheeler.
Please visit wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave fond memories and condolences for family and friends to view.
