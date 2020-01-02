Clara Louise Knapp passed away December 25, 2019. She was born August 22, 1926 to Charles Martin McKim and Sarah McKim in Stayton, Oregon. She was the youngest of Charles and Sarah’s seven children. She often said she was the seventh daughter of the seventh son; Charles.
She is preceded in death by Lowell James Knapp (2010), her husband of 62 years; her son, Larry Michael Jarman (1974); and her first husband, Larry Waller Jarman (1949); as well as her six brothers and sisters, Gene McKim, Hazel McKim (Ingwaldson), Grace McKim (Smith), Paul McKim, Thelma McKim (Carper) and Evelyn McKim (Steele).
Clara and Lowell were lovingly devoted to each other and their family. They enjoyed, camping, family gatherings and taking long road trips travelling to the east coast by car many times and short road trips all around Oregon and California. They both had a deep abiding faith in Jesus Christ and were active and giving members of their church. They were excellent parents and grandparents providing a safe, fun, secure and loving home. Having survived the hardships of the depression in their younger years they were proficient in raising, growing and preserving their own food. They worked as a team during their retirement and kept busy, creative and debt free by buying, fixing up and selling homes as a way of life.
By faith in God, Clara overcame disappointments, challenges and sorrow. With hope, she saw the silver lining in every cloud and offered encouragement to everyone always. With love she served God and her family all of her days.
Clara is survived by her daughter, Carolyn S. Fish; grandsons, Timothy D. Wilson, Salvatore N. Metta, and Matthew A. Metta; and great-grandchildren, Dylan Wilson, Alicia Wilson, Michael Wilson, Aiyana Metta and Evyn Metta.
The family wants to give special thanks to Chantelle’s Loving Touch Memory Care staff; RN Linda, Maryann and care providers for their compassion and excellent care providing Clara with a loving, safe and dignified home.
She will be greatly missed and will live on in our hearts and memories.
A private family burial will be held on January 4, 2020 in Melrose, Oregon.
