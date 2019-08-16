Claud “Willie” Thompson went home to be with the Lord on August 12, 2019. He was born on January 6, 1936, in Maysville, Oklahoma to Claud and Nettie Thompson.
He and his brother Charles helped their parents on their farm and later a restaurant in Paul’s Valley Oklahoma. Willie often said he didn’t think so at the time, but those were good days. Hard work and good food. He and his brother would go next door to Texas and hire on in the hay fields in the summers to help make ends meet.
Willie moved to Oregon in the late 1950s. He worked for several companies in the area as a heavy-duty field mechanic. Huffman and Wright, Cascade West, and Lone Rock Timber. He also was a millwright at Glenbrook Nickel Company. He was an equipment operator, welder and fabricator also.
Willie bought six acres in Surprise Valley. He built a house little by little as time and money would allow. It was a special place for him.
He loved the outdoors. Hunting and camping were his passion. He worked to hunt. He especially loved the Tiller area. He loved going to the coast and walking on the beach. He also built a house in Langlois, Oregon.
Willie was full of life and laughter. He enjoyed talking to people. He didn’t know a stranger. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s a few years ago. He walked through it like he did everything else, full bore ahead. He wanted to stay at home until the end and he did. He was a fun loving, kind, generous man. He will be missed.
He loved his family very much: wife, Trudy Newton Thompson; his daughters, Paula (Ed) Brown, Willie Rae Thompson, and Stacy Thompson; grandchildren, Mike Homan, Nikki Davis, Sydney Davis, Connie (Glen) Harting, Chris (Terri) Brown, Marty (Loni) Brown; and 10 great-grandchildren. His step children, Josh Kruger, Jeremy Kruger and Heidi (Gary) Woodworth loved Willie and tried to help and support him especially in his fight with Alzheimer’s as well as numerous nieces and nephews. His brother’s wife and children were special to Willie. They visited often; Ruth Thompson, Chuck Thompson, Cori (Anne) Thompson, Charlene (David) McKnight, Chris Thompson.
Preceding him in death were his father and mother Claud and Nettie Thompson; his brother Charles Thompson; daughter, Terrie Thompson; and son-in-law, Loren Davis.
His celebration will be August 24, 2019, starting at 11 a.m. at our home on 566 Bluebird Lane, Myrtle Creek, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.