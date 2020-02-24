Claude Dale McHargue, age 70, passed away February 12, 2020 at the family home in Winston, Oregon. He was born December 16, 1949 in Medford, Oregon to Felix and June McHargue. He attended Dillard Elementary School, in Dillard, Oregon and graduated from Douglas High School, in Winston.
Claude joined the United States Army and served in Vietnam as a helicopter mechanic. After leaving the Army, Claude worked for Roseburg Forest Products, Plant 2, in Dillard for 40 plus years.
Claude enjoyed spending time with his family. For his 70th birthday, over 49 close family members showed up to help him celebrate. He also was an avid visitor, card number 99, at Seven Feathers Casino ever since they opened as a Bingo Parlor many years ago.
Claude is survived by his children; son, Claude (Lacy) McHargue, Jr.; daughter, Juanna (Daniel) Winder; stepchildren, Michelle (Donald) Peoples, David (Michelle) Comer and Anthony Comer; fourteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Also, brothers, Don (Norma) McHargue and Michael (Karen) McHargue; and sisters, Anna (Butch) Schweitzer and Paula (Ted) Glick.
Graveside services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Roseburg National Cemetery in Roseburg. Officiating will be Pastor Cheryl Colby, with Military Honors provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars District Twelve Honor Guard and the United States Army.
