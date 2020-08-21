Claudine Carol (Buck) Rydell passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born to parents Claude and Ollie (Leach) Buck on November 1, 1928.
Family remaining are daughters, Anne (Dick) Rust of Elkton and Bev (Ron) Manfredo of Blodgett, OR; grandchildren, Marc (Janelle) Rydell of Aloha, OR, Patty (Charlie) Holloway of Elkton, Steven (AmandaJo) Rust of Drain, Craig Rust of Elkton and Veronica (Jon) Cande of Monmouth, OR; and great-grandchildren, Amelia, Axel and Jerry Holloway of Elkton.
She was preceded in death by her husband Norman Rydell and son, Robert Rydell.
Her greatest joy was her family and she always knitted slippers and dishrags and made beaded calendars for them each Christmas. Christmas was her favorite time of year and her house was always fully decorated.
She was a strong Christian and she had a talent for friendship and hospitality. She had many lifetime friends and the ones who still lived in the Elkton/Drain area used to gather once a month for lunch. The last four people passed away within four months of each other. She also enjoyed the reunions with her cousins that occurred every year and just spending time with family. She liked watching all sports and also liked to read, especially mysteries.
She will be greatly missed. Due to circumstances of the Corona virus, no service will be held.
